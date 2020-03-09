Protest taking place at Columbia Gas Transmission in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to Kanawha County Dispatchers a large group of protesters have gathered in the lobby of Columbia Gas Transmission at 1700 MacCorkle Avenue.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, the group is acting in solidarity with the Indigenous Wet’suwet’en people, who are defending their unceded land in so-called British Columbia, Canada, from the Coastal GasLink Pipeline and other unwanted, dangerous pipeline projects. The Coastal GasLink Pipeline is a project of TC Energy (formerly known as TransCanada).

According to the group, they shut down the TC Energy Headquarters. Outside the building, a warrior flag symbolizing Indigenous power has been raised. Banners on site read “SOLIDARITY WITH WET’SUWET’EN,” “YOU ARE ON STOLEN LAND,” and “JUSTICE FOR Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, or MMIW.

Courtesy: Appalachians Against Pipelines

Mama Julz, Oglala Lakota and founder of the Mothers Against Meth Alliance, explained her decision to take action, saying, “My territory is experiencing a meth epidemic, and many missing and murdered relatives. All the drugs and sex trafficking come from man camps that TransCanada has brought to my territory. Wet’suwet’en has been experiencing that same violence for years. They have the Highway of Tears, where their missing and murdered relatives are stolen from. It all comes from the pipelines. It’s important to be in solidarity because we face violence from the same industry. Our ancestors traveled and always kept us connected with our indigenous relatives to the North. The waters connect us.”

According to the group, TC Energy is the same company that operates the Columbia Gas pipeline and storage facility in Appalachia. Indigenous people, including Monocan, Moneton, and Cherokee people, inhabited the hills and hollers of this region for thousands of years before white settlers arrived, bringing with them genocide and forced relocation. The fossil fuel industry and TC Energy in Appalachia today are a continuation of the legacy of colonization. Today, Indigenous people, Appalachian people, and all land defenders stand in solidarity to say WET’SUWET’EN STRONG. SHUT DOWN CANADA. SHUT DOWN TC ENERGY.

We’re told law enforcement is on scene assessing the situation.

We have a crew on scene working to get more details.