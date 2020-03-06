Closings & Delays
Lockdown lifted at two Kanawha County schools

Mackenzie Koch

UPDATE 8:30 AM: According to Kanawha County Schools, the precautionary lockdown at Mary C. Snow Elementary and Stonewall Jackson Middle School has been lifted.

All students are safe and both schools have returned to their normal operation.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to Kanawha County Schools, Mary C. Snow Elementary and Stonewall Jackson Middle are currently under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation and pursuit in the area near Mary C Snow.

All students are safe.

The precautionary lockdown will remain in place until police give the all clear.

