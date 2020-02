KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several crews are responding to an active structure fire just outside of St. Albans.

Kanawha County Dispatchers tell us the fire is along the 1100 block of Coal River Road. We’re told the fire came in at 6:59 Monday morning.

The West Side Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson Volunteer Fire Departments are responding.

No word if the home is abandoned or occupied at this time.

