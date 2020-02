GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after an officer involved shooting happened in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Police say it all began on US 23 in Scioto County, Ohio and ended on US 23 between the US Grant Bridge in South Shore, Kentucky.

According to KSP, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle on US 23 in Scioto County, Ohio for an illegible and obstructed registration plate. Police say the driver, 31-year-old Amanda Ann Cochran of Ironton, fled the scene, and OHSP began pursuing the vehicle. It was then that police say shots were fired from the vehicle.