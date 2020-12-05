Three additional arrests made in fatal shooting of CPD Ptlm Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON,WV (WOWK) – Three felony conspiracy arrests have been made in connection to Charleston Police Department Patrolwoman Cassie Johnson’s death.

During a Saturday, December 5 news conference, authorities said the shooter, identified as Joshua Phillips, went to the residence looking for ‘ICE’ or meth and was sold Klonopin pills by three individuals at the residence.

A parking complaint was called in to 911 to which Johnson responded. Phillips allegedly shot Johnson, then was himself shot by responding police a short distance away.

Johnson died Thursday afternoon, after organ donation, her remains were moved overnight Saturday to the Kanawha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her memorial service and funeral are set for Tuesday starting at noon.