Two firefighters injured in Huntington fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) — Two firefighters are injured after a fire broke out in Huntington Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Ray Calafax, the call came in a little before 7:00 am. Firefighters arrived to the 3500 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte to find a house engulfed in flames, but quickly made their way inside to battle the fire.

Neighbors say nobody lives at the home.

The two fire fighters suffered knee injuries and were being checked out by EMS personnel at the scene. One of them had fallen through the floor inside the home. Both are walking but will be checked out at a local hospital.

Firefighters expect to be at the scene until around 8:30 am Wednesday.

At this time, firefighters are unsure if the cause of the fire is suspicious. The fire is under investigation.