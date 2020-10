SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Sissonville.

The incident happened on 7142 Sissonville Drive. The road is closed at this time and Metro 911 says to avoid the area.

Charleston Police, Kanawha-Charleston Amblance Authority, and Medics are on scene. We have a crew on the way and will have more information once it is made available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.