MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – State troopers are searching for a vehicle in Mason County, WV.

According to West Virginia State Police, they’re searching for a silver 2013 4-door Nissan Sentra, with West Virginia license plate number 1TN 359.

Dispatchers could not confirm if this vehicle is related to the current death investigation taking place in the county as well.

If you have any information information on the vehicle, you’re urged to contact WVSP at 304-528-5555.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.