Broadband expansion finished for businesses in Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia company has finished a major fiber expansion project in the Kanawha Valley

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says Alpha Technologies, a service-disabled veteran-owned company, has completed the fiber infrastructure and it is designed to expand access to broadband for businesses across the region.

Officials from the governor’s office say Alpha has installed 35 miles of fiber optic cable, connecting an 80,000-square-foot data center designed to provide cloud computing and data center services to the business community of Charleston and South Charleston. The project took five years to complete it.

The Governor’s executive order eliminating right-of-way fees, legislative action on dig once policies, low interest loans from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, and our ability to partner with WorkForce West Virginia has enabled us to double our workforce and connect more businesses with fiber and broadband infrastructure. Doug Tate, Alpha Technologies CEO

I’ve said many times that broadband is monumental to our future in West Virginia. Projects like this one are absolute game changers and are absolutely necessary to push our state and our people forward West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)

