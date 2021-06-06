Brother, 2, and sister, 4, die after being pulled from pool

Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a brother and sister pulled from a family pool in Ohio.

Columbus police dispatchers say emergency responders were called to the home at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that a 2-year-old boy was found at the bottom of the pool and his 4-year-old sister was found in the pool shortly afterward.

Police say one child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the other to Mount Carmel East hospital, both in critical condition.

Both were later pronounced dead. Lt. Dan Hargus said it wasn’t clear how long the children were in the water.

