Brother allegedly stabs younger brother in verbal argument

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) An argument leads to a Charleston man allegedly stabbing his younger brother.

Police arrived at 1:42 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020 to 100, Washington Street East to find Dustin Darby, 33, of Charleston was found with a stab wound to his back and chest.

The victim and his older brother, Nathan Darby, 35, of Charleston, got into a verbal argument while inside the residence, police said. The suspect then allegedly attacked the victim, attacking him twice.

The victim was sent to CAMC General Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The suspect was charged with malicious wounding and transported to the South Central Regional Jail.

