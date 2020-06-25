Brown: WVU football remains “proactive” as voluntary workouts continue

Live Now
by: Nick Farrell

Neal Brown says a high percentage of the WVU football roster is back on campus, participating in voluntary workouts. 

But as those workouts continue, the football program will follow a strict safety protocol. 

Workouts are taking place outdoors, as the team’s weight equipment has been moved to the concourse at Milan Puskar Stadium. All athletes are required to wear masks during workouts.

In addition, the team continues to practice social distancing by holding virtual meetings.

Brown says the program will continue to follow these increased safety measures for as long as they’re needed. 

“We’re gonna be proactive and take every necessary step and precaution to ensure that our players are healthy and safe,” Brown said. 

WVU football confirmed that, as of Wednesday, it had administered 167 COVID-19 tests — 33 to staff members, 134 to student-athletes. Only two of those tests have been positive, and the most recent positive test was announced Saturday. 

Neither athlete who tested positive participated in voluntary workouts, according to Brown. 

The head coach also confirmed that all players and coaches will return to the team’s facilities on July 13. That’s the earliest allotted start date for mandatory workouts under the NCAA’s extended preseason for football. 

