Brush fire risk to continue into Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The risk for brush fires will continue to be an issue on Monday, thanks to a very dry wind!

We continue to experience a east-southeasterly flow, which is a dry wind flow off of the Appalachian Mountains. Until that wind flow changes, our risk for brush fires will continue.

The good news is that this change will take place on Tuesday! Until then, please do not burn if you don’t have to!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.