CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, an active brush fire has caused a portion of Rocky Fork Road to close.

A tree fell across the road from the brushfire. There is no word on injuries or the size of the brushfire at this time.

Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on scene right now battling the flames.

