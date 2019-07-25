Buff Creek residents dealing with dangerous road conditions

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Residents on Davy Crockett Lane in Hurricane are now living in fear of driving on their street due to one neighbor who says he was just trying to bulldoze and clean up his backyard.

The road that was once a two-way street can now barely fit one car in a single direction. The side of the street is caved in and continues to deteriorate.

Many residents in the area have lived there for years. Now, they are ready to pick up and move because of the safety hazard it causes in the community. Especially for those unaware of the break off or driving at night.

“Somebody could really get hurt”, says Buff Creek resident Rosemary Meeks, “I don’t want it for me, I don’t want it for any of my neighbors, or my kids”.

Residents have reached out to DOH of Hurricane in hopes to address the problem, but say they’ve received little response. 13 News reached out to DOH who told us the process doesn’t happen over night and contractors are aware of the situation.