SEYMOUR, TN. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a buffalo was shot and killed in Tennessee.
Sevier County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Seymour resident reported someone had shot his buffalo and tried to cut its head off.
Neighbors reported seeing someone driving a black Toyota in and out of the area and parked in the same area where the buffalo was shot. Neighbors also reported hearing a gunshot around 4:36 a.m. Sunday.
The owner said he had last seen his buffalo in the field Friday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Las Vegas gaming properties plan to reopen June 4; Wynn Resorts, Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas latest to confirm
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 33,439 cases, 2,044 deaths reported
- Trump threatens to regulate or close social media after Twitter fact-checks him
- LIVE UPDATES: Tornado warning issued hours ahead of historic space launch
- Now is the time to shop with unused gift cards — before it’s too late
- Buffalo shot, nearly decapitated in Tennessee, owner says
- Buildings in Bluefield, WV evacuated following an underground explosion
- Man charged in Ohio double homicide pleads not guilty
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020
- Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia