Bumper cars and other activities coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Mayor Frank Mullens of South Charleston and Director of Recreation Shawn Zuniga have partnered up to bring bumper cars to the city.

Mullens says the city spent time researching this idea and after seeing surrounding cities benefit, they decided to move forward.

“They got their investment back in three months in Gatlinburg,” says Mullens. “So we’re hoping to do the same here.”

Bringing positive revenue and positive experiences to South Charleston.

“One of the things I’ll echo from the mayor,” says Zuniga. “One of his biggest priorities is improving the quality of life for the community; and really the state.”

“I think the more activities we have to offer our citizens the better,” says Mullens. “[It] improves quality of life…so this is just another step in that direction.”

Mullens says the city is also planning on creating a splash pad for kids.