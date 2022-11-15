BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Soon, a new sporting goods and outdoor recreation store will open in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) will open on Friday, Nov. 18.

From Friday to Sunday, grand opening festivities include discounts, giveaways, meet and greets, and food truck samples. More details are below:

The first 150 customers in line from Friday to Sunday will receive a gift card valued between $20 and $500 (must be 18 years or older);

Free food from local food trucks will be available;

T-shirts, prizes, games and more will be given away for free; and

A free picture with Santa and a letter-writing station.

The over 60,000 square-foot Barboursville store will offer items from exclusive, private brands plus athletic shoes, workout clothes and sports gear from popular companies like Nike, Adidas, The North Face, Wrangler and more.

Shoppers can also find outdoor equipment including patio sets, barbecue grills, fishing poles and outside games.

In addition, Academy sells hunting and fishing licenses, and the store offers free grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, propane exchange, and line winding and spooling.



(Photo courtesy of Margot Ledet and Academy Ltd.)

(Photo courtesy of Margot Ledet and Academy Ltd.)

(Photo courtesy of Margot Ledet and Academy Ltd.)

(Photo courtesy of Margot Ledet and Academy Ltd.)

Sam Johnson, Academy’s Executive Vice President of Retail Operations, said the retailer is excited to provide items that customers need for sports and outdoor activities in the Huntington-Barboursville area.

“Whether you’re an angler looking to reel in your next big catch on the Guyandotte River, a holiday shopper searching for the perfect gift, or a camping enthusiast planning your next adventure at Beech Fork State Park, our great value and services create new possibilities for families to get active,” Johnson said.

Academy opened nine new stores in 2022. The Barboursville store, located at 30 Tanyard Station Drive, is the first store in West Virginia.

For more information on grand opening events and deals, visit Academy’s website or text BARBOURSVILLE to 22369. Anyone interested in working at the new store can view jobs and apply on Academy’s website.