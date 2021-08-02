Advice for back-to-school shopping

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s that time of year again: back-to-school shopping.

Parents in 2020, spent an average of $700 per child for clothing and school supplies. With those types of numbers, we thought we would look at different ways you can shop.

“We look for deals and when it comes to this time of year I already know the expenses there,” said Meagen Johnson, Shopping Mom.

With back-to-school right around the corner, some parents get very creative with their bargain shopping.

“I don’t always get name-brand stuff unless a teacher specifically requests Crayola or whatever. I’ll get that per their request. Other than that we look for what’s affordable,” said Johnson.

Besides skipping out on name brands, many parents shop for their kids in bulk at superstores. Some parents have even turned to technology to help cut expenses.

“Sometimes I try to coupon with the virtual mobile apps, and there’s a lot of mobile apps that will help you save money especially during school shopping,” said Makayla Robinson, Shopping Mom.

Then there is just that one item you just can’t resist regardless of the price.

“My dinosaur notebook!” said Lucas Johnson, Shopping Student.

After a year spent at home or online schooling, one thing for sure is that the attitude will definitely be sharper this year.

“I’m so excited, me and my friends are in the same class this year,” he said.

“This is their first time back in the classroom and so they are just so excited to go, that it’s actually been a really fun experience, it actually makes things feel normal,” Meagen said.

And let’s not forget to use last year’s leftover school supplies. Some old desk drawers could be hiding hidden treasures that can save you a pretty penny.

