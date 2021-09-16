Appalachian Commission distributes $46 million for projects

MATEWAN, W.Va. (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission is granting more than $46 million for 57 economic projects in 10 states to promote workforce training and entrepreneurship and improve broadband.

The projects will support “economic diversification” in the Appalachian region’s coal-impacted communities. The funding, which comes from the agency’s POWER Initiative, will reach 184 counties, the group says. West Virginia landed 14 projects, including about $5 million in funding for broadband projects.

Kentucky received 11 projects, Ohio 10 and Pennsylvania nine. The commission said the funding announced Thursday is expected to create or retain more than 9,000 jobs.