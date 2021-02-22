Average price of gas climbs 14 cents a gallon to $2.64

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 14 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.64.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to rise as crude oil costs remain high.

According to AAA, prices in West Virginia have also taken a leap. This week’s average price for Northern West Virginia was $2.663. Here’s a list of prices by location:

$2.699      Bridgeport
$2.667      Clarksburg
$2.673      Huntington
$2.757      Martinsburg
$2.678      Morgantown
$2.603      Parkersburg
$2.640      Weirton
$2.589      Wheeling

The price at the pump has climbed 46 cents since Nov. 20. The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel went up 10 cents over the same period to $2.85.

