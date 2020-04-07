Beckley hair salon finds creative way to help clients

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Almost three weeks ago, Gov. Jim Justice shut down salons and spas, leaving hairdressers with no income.

Angela Crook is the co-owner of City Slickers, a hair salon in Beckley.

“It’s kind of devastating for us. Of course you know, with all the girls, no one is getting any income. We work in a service industry where if you don’t do hair, you don’t make money,” Crook said.

But it’s not just the cash that they are missing out on. They are lacking the social interaction they used to have with their clients everyday.

“The biggest thing for us is we’re people. We like to get out and interact with people. We talk with people daily, we touch people. And that’s what we miss the most is being able to interact with people,” Crook explained.

The ladies at City Slickers wanted to maintain the friendship and hair of their clients. So, they got a little creative.

“We know women tend to get down on themselves when they don’t feel that they look their best so we can’t help them at this time, so we thought we would reach out. For those who wanted root touch up kits, we created a little take home kit,” Crook said.

They handed out a root touch up kit, with the client’s color formula and all the tools and instructions to do at home through a drive through window. The ladies wore masks and gloves for everyone’s safety.

They’ve also reached out to their elderly clients and anyone who may need their help at this time.

“Anything we can do to help. Keeps us busy. It lets us do a blessing to someone else. And hopefully, it can be paid forward at some time,” Crook said.

During a time when they are in need, they are still worried about the people who fill their chairs.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories