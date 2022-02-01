Black Women’s Business Owners of West Virginia annual expo slated for Feb. 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Black Women’s Business Owners of West Virginia are holding their annual expo at the Charleston Town Center to raise awareness for small businesses in the area.

They say the expo will include, “Beauticians, insurance agents, realtors, accountants, authors, marketing specialists, catering and restaurant owners, fitness and wellness experts, and retail sales,” including handbags, clothes, jewelry, and more.

There will also be educational seminars, all-day COVID-19 testing and vaccines, credit repair, and more.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They say for business owners that want to reserve a space can visit them online or can register in-person at the Silhouette Boutique in the Charleston Town Center. The event fee to register for businesses wanting to participate is $50, according to their event posted to Facebook.

They say their organization is to provide opportunities for black businesses that include training, education, and networking skills.