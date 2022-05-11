CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the Kanawha County Commission, Blackhawk Mining, LLC, paid the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office $2.99 million on Wednesday for past-due taxes.

In April 2022, the Commission asked the Sheriff’s Office to enforce collection efforts against unpaid taxes. Blackhawk Mining had the largest delinquent tax account, according to the Commission.

Had Blackhawk Mining not paid the taxes, the county would have filed a lawsuit, Commission President W. Kent Carper said.

“I’m glad Blackhawk decided to pay without forcing the county to file a lawsuit — it is only fair to the thousands of residents and businesses who pay their taxes on time,” Carper said.

In addition to funds collected from Blackhawk Mining, the Sheriff’s Tax Office has collected $500,000 of delinquent tax money in April.

Commisioner Ben Salango thanked the Sheriff’s Office and discussed the importance of collecting unpaid taxes.

“I want the thank the Sheriff’s office for stepping up its efforts to collect from past due tax obligations,” Salango said. “Collecting past due accounts is important to all taxpayers in Kanawha County.”