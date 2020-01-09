TAMPA (WFLA) — Chili’s is mixing it up this year with a $5 Patron margarita offer for the month of January.
The restaurant is sprinkling a little summer in the middle of this winter season with this Patron Silver, triple sec, fresh sour and sugar citrus mix.
News 3 WTKR says the offer is a continuation of their $5 margarita of the month program they’re carrying over to 2020.
LATEST STORIES
- St. Albans to be first certified “dementia-friendly” city in West Virginia
- Chili’s offering $5 Patron margaritas all month long
- Possible state-wide resolution to classify 911 dispatchers as first responders
- California lawmakers lead effort to repeal ‘Authorization for the Use of Military Force’
- Senators weigh in on Iran situation after president’s address, classified briefing