Department store chain Belk filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Business

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2011, file photo, shoppers line up outside a Belk store in Vicksburg, Miss., early in the morning for their Black Friday sales. Belk, the North Carolina-based department store chain which has catered to generations of shoppers for nearly 190 years, announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, that it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Eli Baylis/The Vicksburg Post via AP)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — The North Carolina-based department store chain Belk says it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Charlotte Observer reports that private equity firm Sycamore Partners made the announcement on Tuesday.

The firm owns Belk and says it will continue with “normal operations” as it goes through bankruptcy.

Sycamore Partners says it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of February.

The 133-year-old chain grew from the opening of a store in Monroe, North Carolina, in 1888. The Belk family sold the chain for $3 billion in 2015.

Belk has more than 20,000 employees at its nearly 300 stores in 16 Southeastern states.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS