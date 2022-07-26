$55 million given to developer to build new horse racetrack in Boyd County (Photo Courtesy: Revolutionary Racing Kentucky)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The ninth and final racetrack license in Kentucky was awarded to Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, who says they plan to invest $55 million to build an equestrian center in Boyd County.

According to a press release, Revolutionary Racing Kentucky says they will build the racing facility on 177 acres near Ashland.

They say the racetrack, designed by Populous, will have a 600-yard sprint track and daily purses of $500,000. It will also be the first horse racetrack used to house horses, the press release says.

Plans say there will be a year-round use for shows, competitions and an entertainment complex nearby.

The press release says the facility will bring in more than 200 jobs, along with union labor being used during construction. Around $1 million is expected to be generated each year.

“We have all rallied behind this project because we understand what it will mean for our community – from jobs to tax revenues to quality of life,” said Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.

They say construction is expected to begin later in 2022.

During a special meeting in June 2022, the Boyd County Fiscal Court decided to lease the old Sears building near Camp Landing Entertainment District to Revolutionary Horse Racing.

Before this came about, the fiscal court opened the floor for public comments. Some were still for it, but others were very much against it.