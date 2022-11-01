An earlier version of this story can be viewed here.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — Felony charges against an Ohio roofing company and its owners will be dropped in exchange for a lesser charge.

Shield Roofing, based in South Point, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury for lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents. As a part of this plea deal, all customers are expected to get their money back.

According to the Lawrence County Prosecutors Office, the felony charges will be dropped and a new single misdemeanor charge of theft will be filed in the lower municipal court.

The Prosecutor’s Office says all nine victims will be listed in the misdemeanor complaint. As a part of a plea deal, the company will pay restitution to all of the victims in the amount of $37, 605.15.

The company is expected to appear in court next week.