Gift Cards become popular tool for scammers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As gift cards become increasingly popular, you may want to rethink them as a gift to avoid potential scammers.

A study by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) found a rise in reports of scams involving gift cards, with hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over the last few years.

The study, Gift Card Payment Scams: BBB Reveals Why Scammers Love Gift Cards, examines the extent of fraud involving gift cards as a payment method, the way various cards work, the scammers who exploit them, the efforts to combat the scams, and the steps that the industry can take to tackle this scourge further.

“If you’re asked to make payment via gift card for whatever reason, you almost certainly are dealing with a scam,” said Frank Cilona, President & CEO of BBB serving Canton Region & Greater West Virginia. “Gift cards don’t carry the same protections as credit or debit cards, so funds spent on gift cards are like cash, so you cannot get them back.”

The study also says that gift card-related losses reported to the BBB Scam Tracker nearly tripled between 2017 and 2020, with a median loss of $700 in 2020. The study also shows consumers over the age of 65 were more likely to lose money than younger consumers.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports that roughly one in four people who lost money to a scam not related to an online purchase paid with a gift card. Those with reported losses totaled $245 million since 2017 according to complaints made directly to the FTC.

When gift cards are used in scams, the scammers will usually instruct the consumer to buy a gift card (or several) and either read the numbers on the back over the phone or send a photo of the numbers on the back. If victims ask questions about why gift cards are being used for payment, scammers invent a plausible excuse, like the “government has recently entered a contract with a gift card company to handle transactions.”

Commonly-requested gift cards include eBay, Google Play, Target, iTunes, Amazon, and

Steam, an online gaming company. The scammer might promise to reimburse the consumer

later or send a check in advance for the consumer to deposit. In reality, the funds never

materialize, or the check is invalid. And the consumer ends up losing the funds forever.

The BBB says gift cards cannot be tracked easily and do not carry the same legal protections as credit or debit cards, making them an attractive option for scammers.

While the FTC’s Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR) has extensive provisions governing telemarketing (which prohibits the use of reloadable cards such as Green Dot cards), it does not currently prohibit the use of gift cards in telemarketing.

Red flags to know and avoid include:

Government agencies requesting payment. No government agency requests money through gift cards.

Statements that buying gift cards is a safe way to make a payment. Providing the numbers for a gift card is like sending cash, and the money is rarely recoverable.

Gift card payment requests are a big red flag for a scam.

Keep the receipt when buying a gift card. Keep the physical card as well. These may help prove that the card was paid for and activated if problems arise later.

Inspect the card carefully before buying it to be sure it has not been tampered with. Some scammers open the card to get the numbers on the back so that they can take the money when the card is later activated.

Who to contact if you are the victim of a gift card scam:

Victims should immediately notify the issuer of the card as soon as they realize they bought gift cards and provided the numbers to scammers, or have purchased gift cards with no balance on them. There is a customer service number on the back of the card.

Better Business Bureau – file a complaint with your local BBB at BBB.org if you lost money or report a scam online at BBB.org/scamtracker.

– file a complaint with your local BBB at BBB.org if you lost money or report a scam online at BBB.org/scamtracker. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – file a complaint online at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.

– file a complaint online at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help. Consumer Financial Protection Agency – file a complaint online at consumerfinance.gov/complaint or call (855) 411-2372.