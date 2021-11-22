GrandPad tablet helps keep seniors connected over holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The holidays can be a tough time for some senior citizens, but a father and son have created a tablet that’s helping seniors stay connected.

It’s called GrandPad, and it’s gone a long way during the pandemic to assist seniors who are hearing or vision impaired.

Crystal Bailey bought her 86-year-old mother Editha a GrandPad after she began struggling dialing on the phone.

“And then the vision and then the hearing, all of those are decreasing,” said Bailey.

The tablet is designed for seniors with cognitive and motor skill disabilities with its large icons, voice texting and captioning, and easy video calling.

It also allows the user to read articles, listen to music, share pictures, and play games.

All family members have to do is download an app.

“For 3-4 times a day my phone, my iPad, everything brrr, you know, it’s buzzing, and I get a chance to bring a lot of comfort to her,” said Bailey.

“She’ll ask me about like ‘Oh, yeah what are you doing with your hair?’ She’ll ask me about Micheal my husband, and it’s just a quick way to check-in,” said Bailey’s daughter Christi Wright who also uses the GrandPad to connect with Editha.

Chris and Isaac Lien say the tablet was born out of a need in their own family.

“It was really becoming a digital divide in the family, because of her hearing loss, it was almost impossible to communicate on the phone,” remembers Chris Lien of his mother.

“As you can imagine it’s been really important during this COVID time when many seniors are on lockdown, and it’s really a lifeline,” said Lien.

Just a few days ago, Bailey says there was a case of COVID-19 in her mother Editha’s assisted living facility and no visitors will be allowed over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I think she took the news better because of GrandPad,” said Bailey.

Here are other ways you can help your beloved parent or grandparent this holiday season per Care.com:

Include your senior in meal planning, event planning

Revive old traditions

Help them primp

Make some treats or favorite food

Look at old family photos

And remember to give them a call.

“Just a simple ‘hi’ and outreach, just chat with them a bit, it will just make their day,” said Lien.

