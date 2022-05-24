PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local dispensary opened its doors to the public in Mercer County.

After a lengthy renovation period, Greenlight Dispensary is ready to serve the community. On Monday, May 23, 2022, the company celebrated the grand opening of its Princeton location off of Expert Circle.

Director of Retail with the company, Casey Efting said he’s excited to be welcomed to the Mountain State.

“We pretty much focused on new and emerging markets to where we know we can come in and make an instant impact. We have a model that works very well in medical states. We’re able to replicate it and get it up and going and offer a service to the patients with little difficulty,” Efting said.

The company hired locally to find employees to run the budding store.

General Manager Brittany Elmore said she wants the store to be an educational asset to Mercer County.

“Honestly, I feel that it will be a great resource for our opioids and once it goes recreational, I really do feel that will be great too. Just so it will be a safer source than someone on the street,” Elmore said.

Efting said he can’t wait to see what this will do for the people of Southern West Virginia.

“A ton of people have come up and thanked us for being here. We don’t really know the impact until we get here what it’s going to be but I can tell already with the people that have come up and thanked us and excited for us to be here, it’s going to be a positive impact,” Efting said.

Efting said the company is an open door to help answer questions or concerns. They can also help direct potential medical marijuana patients to obtain a West Virginia Medical Marijuana card.

Efting added they plan to open additional locations in Beckley and Bluefield along with a location in Stallings and Logan.