Hair dye is next ‘panic buying’ item

BENTONVILLE, AR (CNN) – First it was hand soap, saniziter and toilet paper.

Now after weeks of isolation, Walmart’s CEO says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye.

Doug McMillon told the “Today Show” on Friday since hair salons aren’t open, many people need hair cuts and coloring services.

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to research firm Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160% and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23% from the same period a year ago.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories