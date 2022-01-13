All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Hallmark store at Charleston Town Center to close at the end of January

Hallmark Store in Charleston Town Center (Photo by Amanda Barren)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—After three decades, the Adams Hallmark at the Charleston Town Center is closing its doors.

That is according to owner Charlotte Adams who tells 13 News that the move is “bittersweet.”

Adams says her son Paul plans to make an official announcement on Monday.

The store is set to close on January 31.

Adams says that despite the store closure no employees will lose their jobs.

Adams Hallmark has been in business for more than 50 years in West Virginia and has locations at South Ridge, the Huntington Mall, Morgantown, Vienna, and the newest location in Bridgeport.

