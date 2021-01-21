Huntington brasserie owner raising funds for restaurant and bar relief

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

The hospitality industry is one of the hardest hit by this pandemic…but one local brasserie owner is doing her part to help. 🍽🥂 Details coming up tonight on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/3mBWSbNwOy — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) January 21, 2021

However, it has inspired some to do all they can to extend a helping hand.

Many businesses in the service industry—restaurants and bars—have suffered major losses due to the pandemic, and the winter months are usually the slowest times for foot-traffic.

Employee at Sip Downtown Brasserie preps food. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

That’s why Sip Downtown Brasserie Owner Allison White has taken the initiative to help those struggling in her community, despite her own troubles.

“I’ll be honest, I have not paid myself. I haven’t been able to afford to pay myself. I’ve just been able to afford to pay my employees and to keep the doors open.” Allison White, owner, Sip Downtown Brasserie

White knows her struggle is not unique.

“Just the PPP loan is not enough because I know I’m not the only establishment in town that has done that.” Allison White, owner, Sip Downtown Brasserie

And this inspired her: if people in this community needed help, she would find a way to help them.

“It’s the Huntington Bar and Restaurant Relief Effort, and it’s pretty simple: the bars and restaurants in downtown Huntington have suffered because of the pandemic and this is also the worst time of year for bars and restaurants, the winter time.” Allison White, owner, Sip Downtown Brasserie

It’s a collection of donations from anyone in the community, intended to buoy local businesses.

Winter features some of the slowest months for restaurant and bar business. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

White started the relief effort on January 4th, and since then has raised roughly $40,000 dollars; but she has a bigger goal in mind:

“My goal is a hundred [thousand], to give out to the bars and restaurants.” Allison White, owner, Sip Downtown Brasserie

The net proceeds from this effort will go directly into the hands of those in need.

“The people it will benefit is not just the bar and restaurant owners, but it’s the people. It’s the employees, it’s your servers, it’s your busboys, it’s your hosts… We will actually be writing checks to them.” Allison White, owner, Sip Downtown Brasserie

Experts in the area agree, this effort will be a big help:

“When you talk about COVID relief, and helping our economy, is if there’s any way we can stack if we can find multiple ways to help people, we’re going to help people better.” Bill Bissett, president and CEO, Huntington Regional Chamber

White’s goal is to reach $100,000 dollars in donations by January 31st. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Keeping Huntington’s downtown alive—and as White puts it:

“Paying it forward.” Allison White, owner, Sip Downtown Brasserie

White says any donation is appreciated to help out Huntington’s own local bars and restaurants during this rough time.

For more information on how to donate or on how to apply to receive some of these funds, visit the relief effort’s Facebook page here.

