Huntington small business tightens budget to get through inflation wave

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Businesses across the country are having to tighten their budgets to get through this current inflation wave, and smaller businesses have to think outside the box to keep up.

Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs in Huntington is just one of the smaller local businesses feeling the impact, but owner John Mandt Jr. says, after 90 years, he’s found a pattern that works for him when product prices jump.

“We buy as much as we can locally. But you know, from SS Logan Meat Packing or Heiner’s Bakery, or different places that we buy, of course, they’re seeing their product go up and their ingredients and so forth, so then that affects us,” says Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs owner, John Mandt Jr.

Inflation often leaves businesses with a shortage of services and products, which pushes prices up.

“When inflation hits, people’s checks generally don’t go up with that inflation, so there’s less to spend. We just do what we can and budget and watch what we’re doing here. You can’t control the weather, but we control our labor costs and those kinds of things,” the owner explained.

He says he plans to run numbers to keep prices from changing and ride this inflation surge as best as they can.

