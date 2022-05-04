CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the Summer 2022 Small Business Investment Grant application became available online on Monday.

Until May 31, local small businesses can apply for the summer grant to receive up to $10,000.

“Our locally owned, small businesses contribute to our local economy — creating jobs, encouraging growth, and promoting diversity in our community,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We want to make owning a small business as easy as possible and will continue to prioritize opportunities to support our locally owned businesses.”

Examples of projects that qualify for the grant include broadband connectivity, marketing, advertising, demolition projects, and construction of exterior and interior surfaces including doors, windows, fences, stairs, ramps, painting and more.

Project work must be started within six months of the grant award and completed within one year. The maximum yearly grant for a business is $10,000, and grant recipients must match any award amount by 25%.

Currently, over $650,000 has been awarded to local small businesses through the grant program. This is the sixth round of Small Business Investment Grants, with the other rounds offered in Fall 2020, Winter 2021, Spring 2021, Summer 2021 and Fall 2021.

The grant application can be accessed on the City of Charleston’s website. Applications must be emailed to Jane Bostic, Special Assistant to the Mayor, by May 31 at 5 p.m.

Bostic can also be contacted at her email or phone number, (304) 348-8174, for questions regarding the grant application or program.