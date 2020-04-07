Lowe’s will close stores Easter Sunday to give employees ‘much-deserved day off’

TAMPA (WFLA) — The home improvement hardware store Lowe’s announced Tuesday all stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday.
CEO Marvin Ellison said the company wants to give its employees a “much-deserved day off” to spend their holiday with families and loved ones and “recharge.”
“We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday,” Ellison said. “I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”
