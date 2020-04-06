IRVING, TX (WIAT) — The popular arts and crafts store, Michaels, is lending a hand where it’s needed during the novel coronavirus pandemic by donating fabric for mask production.
The arts and crafts retailer has donated $1 million worth of fabric. That’s enough to make nearly 750,000 masks, the retail giant said in a press release.
The fabric will be sent to more than 70 organizations on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19 across the country.
In addition, Michaels now has step-by-step instructions, templates and products on its website on how to create face shields and fabric masks, and they are calling on all makers to help create the supplies to donate to organizations.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Highmark West Virginia announces $300k+ in grants to help people in need during COVID-19 pandemic
- NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft
- WV Board for Registered Professional Nurses changes rule temporarily to allow students to graduate on time
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
- West Virginia food banks face an increased demand due to the pandemic
- Michaels donates $1m worth of fabric for masks
- Ohio National Guard to assist inside Elkton Federal Prison after three inmates die from COVID-19
- Body by Bill: Bill Murray creates workout video to support local gym
- One killed when man starts shooting randomly at Ohio gas station
- Online map shows closest sites to donate PPE for medical workers fighting COVID-19