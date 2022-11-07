SALT ROCK, WV (WOWK) — The Dollar General (DG) in Salt Rock, West Virginia, is now open for customers to enjoy, and the company is giving back to the community in a special way.

To celebrate the opening, Dollar General, in partnership with the Kellogg Company, will donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school. Furthermore, schools, nonprofits and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the Salt Rock store can apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

The store is also expected to employ six to 10 people. DG says they give employees competitive wages, thorough training, health insurance coverage and other benefits. Available DG jobs can be viewed here.

The company is excited to welcome Salt Rock customers to the new store, says Matthew Simonsen, DG’s Senior Vice President President of Real Estate and Store Development.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Salt Rock store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Simonsen said.

In addition to items such as food, cleaning supplies, toiletries, baby products and more, the new Salt Rock location offers DG’s new on-trend home decor and an expanded party section.

The Salt Rock location is open everday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.