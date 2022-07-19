ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Five Star Parks & Attractions has finished its acquisition of three Malibu Jack’s indoor theme park locations in Kentucky. They say they are looking to make the company, “a household name from coast to coast.”

In a press release, they say they will build and open more parks under the Five Stars name.

“We are energized about working alongside the Five Star team to realize Malibu Jack’s brand potential,” says Davis Hasler, CEO of Malibu Jack’s.

Malibu Jack’s Kentucky locations are in Ashland, Louisville and Lexington. It says the company creates its indoor theme parks from vacant buildings instead of building from the ground up.

The company opened its first location by the Hatton family brothers, Steve, Terry and Jeff. It opened in Lexington in 2013.

The locations have various attractions, which include bowling alleys, go-karts, mini-golf, laser tag, rides, arcades and a play area for children. They say each site brings around 100 job opportunities to the community.

In the press release, it says Five Star has been looking for “family entertainment center” (FEC) partnerships, “that are already employing creative practices within the industry,” but are willing to grow and improve.

Five Star is partnered with several other FECs in Missouri, Tennesse, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.

“With Malibu Jack’s, the Hatton family found a way to not only deliver on a promise of year-round family fun but also to repurpose existing buildings and make a positive impact on their communities,” says John Dunlap, CEO of Five Star Parks & Attractions.

The Camp Landing Entertainment District says in a Facebook post that they have been talking to Five Star, “to discuss enhancements to the current Malibu Jack’s footprint as well as expanding into additional interior and exterior space at Camp Landing.”