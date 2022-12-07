JACKSON, OH (WOWK) — Over 150 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Jackson County, Ohio, Gov. Mike Dewine announced Wednesday.

Bellisio Foods Inc., the third-largest U.S. producer of single-serve frozen meals, will invest $40 million to expand its production plant in Jackson. This will create over 177 new jobs.

Bellisio Foods produces entrees from popular brands like Michelina’s, Boston Market, White Castle, Canyon Kitchen, and Authentic Asia. Bellisio’s Jackson facility is already the company’s largest production plant, Gov. Mike Dewine said. It currently employs over 1,000 people and produces more than 2 million meals a day.

The newly announced investment will fund upgrades for production facilities, a new daycare center, and a new on-site counseling center.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said Bellisio’s decision to expand heightens the pro-business environment in Jackson, plus recent county-wide investments in broadband, career education and road infrastructure.

In addition, the Ohio Department of Development will give a job creation tax credit to Bellisio. JobsOhio also plans to offer Talent Acquisition Services to support Bellisio’s Jackson location.

“Southeast Ohio has a lot to offer, and Bellisio recognizes that,” Gov. DeWine said. “The Jackson site is already the company’s largest manufacturing plant, and we’re thrilled that the company will stay here and continue to grow.”