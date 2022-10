NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location.

The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro.

Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting.

The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed.

Customers say they were happy to see the restaurant back open and they did not mind the wait to eat lunch.

Shima’s will be adding Saturday hours now that they have moved into a new space