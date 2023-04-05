TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for protein bars sold at Costco locations in eight states and Washington, D.C.

Wellness Natural USA Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware, issued a voluntary recall for a single lot of its SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued as people with severe sensitivity to cashew are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if the recalled product is consumed.

The bars were distributed to a “limited” number of Costco locations in Kansas, Arkansas, California, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and D.C., according to a company notice published on the FDA website.

The recalled items were sold at these locations between Feb. 27, 2023, and March 31, 2023, per a separate notice provided to Costco members.

The product comes in 15-count variety packs that include five Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars. Each bar is marked with an “enjoy by” date of Jan. 5, 2024, and the lot code “TN3005A” on the wrapper. The lot code “TN3005” is also on the outside of the 15-count carton.

This recall does not impact any other varieties of SimplyProtein® products, including the two other flavors contained in the 15-count variety pack, according to the company.

As of March 31 — when the company issued the recall — only one customer had experienced a reaction to the undeclared allergen, according to the notice. This same reported reaction is what prompted the recall.

The issue is currently under investigation, Wellness Natural USA confirmed.

Customers who purchased the recalled products can return the items to Costco for a full refund.

“If you have a sensitivity to cashew, do not eat any remaining bars. Please return them to Costco for a full refund,” Wellness Natural USA wrote in a notice provided on Costco’s website. “If you do not have a sensitivity to cashew, the product is safe to consume.”

More information on the recall can be found at the FDA’s website. Customers with additional questions can also contact Wellness Natural by email at contact@wellnessnaturalinc.com.