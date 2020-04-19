Small Business Administration gives tips on what businesses can do until more loan funding is available from federal government

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – The U.S. Small Business Administration has given an update on the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan services after they ran out of federal funding.

According to Steve Bulger, the SBA’s regional director, a massive number of businesses have applied for these loan programs, and while he didn’t have the exact numbers, he said approximately 1.6 million businesses across the country had been approved through about 5,000 lenders.

On the local level, Bulger said as of Tuesday, West Virginia had about 5,200 business apply and receive more than $1 billion. Bulger expects those numbers to continue to grow once congress and President Donald Trump approve more funding for those programs.

The entire amount of $349 billion of approved federal funding had been exhausted within 13 days, Bulger said. More and more lenders were approved since the opening of the loan period on April 3.

“We did close to $60 billion just in the last 24 hours of the program, which is a huge chunk but it just shows you how quickly the program accelerated as we added more and more lenders to it.” Steve Bulger, SBA Regional Administrator

Steve Bulger

Right now, Bulger said the SBA is waiting on congress and Trump to appropriate additional funding for these programs, which is expected to be in the amount of $250 billion. Once the funds are appropriated, the SBA is ready to continue working through approval of the loans.

“Until we get those funds appropriated, we can’t accept any more applications. But if they are appropriated, the system is primed and ready to go, and we will be able to get that money out very quickly.” Steve Bulger, SBA Regional Administrator

Since funding for the loans has been halted, businesses applying for the loans may or may not be put into a queue, according to Bulger, “it’s really according to the lender,” and it depends on if the lender is going to put the application in queue for when the programs open up again; Bulger did say though, since these applications were not taken through the SBA, he wasn’t sure what each lender’s procedures were.

While there are no programs or loans being offered by the SBA to businesses currently since they have no funding available, Bulger said businesses with existing loans through the administration will have their payments made for them — including principal payments — for a six-month period on all outstanding loans across the country.

Despite being unable to provide direct financial relief to businesses, Bulger suggested those struggling across the state should reach out to their local SBA office for receiving different options or financial counseling until more funding can be approved through congress.

When money is secured for loans in the future, Bulger said, sole proprietors, self-employed individuals and solo contractors can continue to apply, unless congress changes terms of the loan programs as a result of approving new funding, but Bulger does not expect to happen.

“This is going to be a long-term recovery for our small businesses. There’s immediate short-term issues which are crucial, vital that have to be addressed, but we anticipate as we move forward here that there will be additional programs, there will be additional guidance from SBA coming out. Right now, our focus is just the immediate shutdown period, trying to get money out as quickly as possible to as many small businesses as possible to get them through this immediate crisis we’re in.” Steve Bulger, SBA Regional Administrator

Bulger also said businesses and individuals should be wary of scams, as well, and many people who are claiming to be with the SBA and offering to give money to them are only seeking to gain information or financial gain.

Since businesses are so desperate, and Bulger said the SBA is seeing a lot of online scams going on where people are claiming to represent the SBA or a company which claims to have “the inside track” to get an individual or his/her business money from the SBA.

“If you’re not hearing directly from an official SBA source or a lender, a trusted lender, be very careful about giving out any information because we’re hearing about a lot of scams across the country. It’s already bad enough, small businesses don’t need that headache on top of what they’re already going through.” Steve Bulger, SBA Regional Administrator

While Bulger does not know an exact date when the additional funding will be approved, he did say negotiations are going on throughout the weekend and he hopes an agreement can be reached early next week since it is “a priority for both congress and the president” to get the fund approved as soon as possible.

