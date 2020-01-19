Startups see a market in renting couches by the month

Zachariah Mohammed, left, Pete Mancilla, and their dog Remy pose for a picture in their apartment in New York. Most of the furniture in their apartment is rented. Furniture-rental startups and other companies are aiming to rent furniture to millennials who don’t want to commit to big purchases or move heavy furniture and are willing to pay for the convenience. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Zachariah Mohammed, left, Pete Mancilla, and their dog Remy pose for a picture in their apartment in New York. Most of the furniture in their apartment is rented. Furniture-rental startups and other companies are aiming to rent furniture to millennials who don’t want to commit to big purchases or move heavy furniture and are willing to pay for the convenience. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) – Several startups are renting furniture by the month in a handful of U.S. cities.

Feather, Fernish, and others offer pieces that are a step up from Ikea.

They want to appeal to higher-income city dwellers, young adults who are more likely to move than their parents or grandparents. These people see furniture as a hassle to schlep from one home to the next as they navigate life changes.

Furniture rentals have been around forever, and are often criticized as exploitative of poor people since they wind up costing more. The startups’ customers appear willing to pay a monthly rate for convenience.