Study: Most Americans prefer working from home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For over a year, thanks to COVID-19, many Americans got to experience a life of working from home; but, with more people getting vaccinated, businesses are now expecting workers to head back into the office.

A recent survey shows 61% of Americans now actually prefer working from home. This also appears to be true for some residents here, locally, as well.

Melinda Brooks, the Branch Manager for Adecco Staffing says they “…have seen people, this year especially, asking for remote work.” She says this is “…mainly because their kids are doing virtual school or they really don’t want to go back into the public.”

Brooks also says some people now are shifting gears and going into other jobs altogether – like customer service and technical support jobs – just to acquire work from home positions.

A few residents in Huntington gave different opinions on the matter.

“I like going into work. I like seeing other people,” says Dale Poynter.

“I would prefer to work from home because I don’t enjoy going in and seeing people. I door dash. I’m my own independent contractor. So, it’s my responsibility to do whatever I need to do,” says Christian Morrow.

Still another resident, Devan Mckinney says he likes “…going into work because you get a schedule and it’s just nice to see people and be social.”

The study also shows some businesses are now working to initiate additional benefits to ease workers back into the office. Some of the benefits including more paid time off and a few work from home days.