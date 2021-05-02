Taco Bell giving out free tacos on May 4 in celebration of ‘Taco Moon’

(NEXSTAR) – Lunar observers and astronomers might look into the night sky on May 4 and see the beginnings of a waning crescent moon.

Taco Bell, on the other hand, just sees a big taco.

In celebration of Tuesday’s vaguely taco-shaped moon, Taco Bell is planning to give fans the chance to redeem a free crunchy taco between the hours of 8:00 p.m.–11:59 p.m. (local time) on May 4, or all day when ordered online or via the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell is calling the giveaway its first “global campaign,” with the promotion available in over 20 of the brand’s worldwide markets. The company is also describing Tuesday’s waning crescent as both a “Taco Moon” and “a billboard the whole world can see,” according to a press release issued this week.

“Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally,” said Julie Felss Masino, president of Taco Bell International, in statement. “As we’re opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new ‘heights’ as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way.”

Breaking news: the world is getting a new lunar phase on 5/4. Oh, and everyone’s getting a free Crunchy Taco too from 8 PM to 12 AM or all day through the app or online. #TacoMoon 🌮 🌓 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 29, 2021

As part of the promotion, Taco Bell intends to give out more free tacos than its restaurants have ever given away in a single day. Taco Bell had previously provided free tacos on multiple occasions amid the pandemic, and once in honor of Mookie Betts stealing second base during Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays in Oct. 2020.

Fans who wish to redeem their free taco on May 4 should check with their local restaurants for availability and hours of operation. No purchase is necessary. Further details can be found at TacoBell.com/Taco-Moon.