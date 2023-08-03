PHILADELPHIA (WOWK) — 156 touchdowns, 15,292 receiving yards, 14 seasons, and now, a chicken and donut restaurant in Philly!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, 46, of Rand, West Virginia, opened Chick-A-Boom in Philadelphia and even worked in the kitchen to commemorate the grand opening, according to TMZ Sports.

Moss and his business partner, Brittany Tolliferreo, told TMZ Sports that they even plan to bring Chick-A-Boom to the Mountain State.

Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. According to Britannica, he is considered one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, having the second-highest total of touchdown passes in the NFL, only being beaten out for the top spot by Jerry Rice.

Being a high school football and basketball player, he received a scholarship from the University of Notre Dame. That scholarship was withdrawn after Moss was arrested for battery during his senior year. He then went to Florida State University but was kicked off the football team after violating his parole. After those two incidents, Moss accepted a scholarship to Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, according to Britannica.

Moss would go on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.