CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A new Thornhill Toyota car dealership opened in Chapmanville Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, the dealership will be on US-119.

The dealership joins the lineup of Thornhill dealerships in West Virginia and eastern Kentucky. Other vehicles they sell include Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GM, Jeep, Lincoln, Mitsubishi and RAM, according to a press release.