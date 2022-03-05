CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration is offering a precheck application enrollment center next week at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents are able to enroll in the expedited screening program, the airport said in a news release. It allows air travelers in select TSA screening lanes to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their laptop in a case; and leave permitted liquids and gels in a carry-on.

The airport will host a temporary pop-up enrollment center in the ticket lobby from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. next Monday through March 11.

Appointments can be made online and enrollment completed in person or as a walk-in. Application fee is $85 and is good for five years. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.